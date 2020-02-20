Fresno County To Implement Voters Choice Act for March 3 Primary

Fresno County will implement the Voters Choice Act model of voting for the upcoming March 3 primary election.

The new method gives residents three options to vote, which include the option to mail in your ballot, drop your ballot in a secure county drop box or vote by visiting one of the counties vote centers.

Vote centers are taking the place of traditional polling places. This grants voters the choice to cast a ballot in-person at any of the vote centers in their county instead of a single polling center.

From Feb. 22 through March 3, voters can visit voting centers to vote in person, drop off their ballot, get a replacement ballet, vote using an accessible voting machine, get help and voting material in multiple languages and register to vote or update their current voter registration.

There are seven voting locations in Clovis, including City Hall, Valley Public Radio, Carmel Village at Clovis, Clovis Community College, Clovis East High School, Buchanan High School and the Independent Order of Odd Fellows.

The Clovis City Hall voting center will open Feb. 22, while all other Clovis locations open Feb. 29.

Once open, all voting centers will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ballot drop boxes are located at the Recreation Center, Bud Rank Elementary School, Bud Rank Elementary School and the Nobel Credit Union at 175 N. Clovis Ave.

Visit www.cityofclovis.com for more information on voting center locations and ballot drop locations.