Fresno County to Host Household Waste Event

On Saturday, April 10, Fresno County’s Public Works and Planning Committee will be holding a Household Hazardous Waste drop off event at Clovis Community College from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fresno County stated the event will take place rain or shine and that participants will not have to get out of their cars to unload their waste.

The free event will require attendees to wear a face mask when driving through and have a limit of 15 gallons or 125 pounds per vehicle of waste.

The county has stated that space is limited so it’s recommended that those wanting to drop off their hazardous waste should do so as early as possible.

The county has a list of accepted and not accepted wastes are shared for those wanting to drop off which can be found here.

A few accepted items include ammonia-based cleaners, fluorescent tubes and bulbs, spot removers, printers, keyboards, TVs, computers, insect sprays, photographic chemicals, brake fluid, pool chemicals and much more.

Fresno County’s Public Works and Planning Committee also has a website that those in the community can use to learn more about various clean-up efforts in the area and where you can find another location to drop-off your hazardous waste if needed.

For those who have questions about disposal options for wastes that aren’t accepted call Fresno County at (559) 600-4259.