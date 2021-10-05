Fresno County Sheriff Recognizes Clovis PD For Creek Fire Support

October 4, 2021 — The Clovis City Council meeting was fairly short but held big meanings for the Clovis Police Department as Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims held a presentation for Clovis Public Safety in Appreciation for Support of the 2020 Creek Fire.

The fire started Memorial Day weekend of last year which resulted in 22,000 people evacuated that included vacationers, residents, etc. that were enjoying the rivers and lakes. More than 800 structures were also destroyed in the fire.

Sheriff Mims was very grateful to the Clovis P.D. in their efforts to help contribute to the safety of the evacuated and any other way they could play part in making sure no harm came top anyone who might’ve been affected by the largest fire in California history.

“As a result of the assistance your city’s police department gave along with other city police departments, no matter how small in the County of Fresno, they sent someone to help us with evacuations or roadblocks,” Sheriff Mims said. “As a result of all of that cooperation, there were no serious injuries and no loss of life. That is a comment on the efficiency with how they helped us.”

Sheriff Mims also made sure to send gratitude to the Cal-Fire Department, which included the City of Clovis, on how they contributed before and during the evacuation process.

To end the presentation, Sheriff Mims presented a special challenge coin to Clovis Police Chief Douglas Ford that showed the Clovis P.D. symbol on one side along with the communities that were affected by the Creek Fire on another side. Chief Ford was thankful for the commemoration given by Sheriff Mims.

“It’s always an honor when somebody calls any other law enforcement agency to answer that call, especially the Sheriff’s Department because they come very often when we need help so it’s truly an honor,” Ford said. “We jumped at a moment’s notice to go up there and help. We’re honored to help and honored to do what we can and we’ll continue to do that every time you call.”

The Clovis City Council in turn presented a challenge coin of their own to Sheriff Mims.

To view the whole presentation, you can visit cityofclovis.com and look for Council Meetings & Agendas under the Government tab. You can also view the video of the City of Clovis YouTube page.