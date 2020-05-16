Fresno County Provides $5M CARES Act Funds For Small Business

Fresno County has partnered up with Access Capital and Fresno County EDC to provide relief for small businesses affected by COVID-19.

The Helping Undeserved Business (HUB) Grant Program is a $5 million grant funded by the CARES Act to provide $5,000 grants to businesses throughout Fresno County.

Starting Noon Monday, May 18, business owners can submit an application for the grant but must meet the following requirements:

Must be a for-profit business located and operating in Fresno County that has been affected by COVID-19

As of March 15, 2020, have 10 FTEs or less

Have not received financial assistance such as PPP, SBA EIDL or City of Fresno loan funding

No outstanding tax liens or judgements

No bankruptcies within the last three years

Must have been in operation for two full years prior to March 15, 2020

Business owners can apply for the grant online at www.FresnoHUBGrant.com.

The online application period is from May 18 through June 1. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on June 1, 2020.

For more information, call Fresno County’s information helpline at 2-1-1 or 1-866-559-4211.