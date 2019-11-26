Fresno County Mounted Search and Rescue Team Holds Annual Fundraiser

“So others may live.”

The Fresno County Mounted Search and Rescue Team held their annual banquet on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Clovis Rodeo Hall. Doors opened at 5:00 p.m. Supporters had plenty of time to peruse the auction and raffle prizes and enjoy music provided by the Sonny Coelho Band. The banquet dinner was catered by Pardini’s.

Money raised from the event will help supply needed supplies for the posse and contributions to other non-profits.

The Search and Rescue Organization (SAR) consists of four divisions: Ground Searchers, 4X4 Vehicle Searchers, Air Support, and Mounted Searchers. Each division is highly trained in several disciplines, among them, search and rescue techniques, wilderness first aid, navigation, and communication and tracking. Volunteers need to be physically fit, are re-certified yearly, and undergo background checks.

The mounted division, established over 70 years ago, is under the direction of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Their duties include rendering aid and assistance in the high country and rural areas, as well as to establish camps and resupply posts for other search and rescue teams. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, supply their own equine, equipment and transportation. They are on call 24 hours a day, all year round.

“We’re all a team, we help each other, and we work together,” said Ed Campos, who coordinated Saturday’s event. “It’s always gratifying to find someone’s loved one.”

It isn’t only humans that need assistance. In the past, the mounted posse teamed together with the Central California Animal Disaster Team (CCADT) during wildfires to evacuate large animals.

GPS technology has lessened cases of people getting lost, but it still pays to take precautions. According to Campos, you should always notify people of your intentions, especially your expected time of return. If the worst happens and you get lost, you should stay put.

From the SAR website, other safety precautions include:

Plan carefully and create an itinerary, then do not deviate from it.

Check the weather forecast.

Make sure someone NOT ON YOUR TRIP knows your itinerary. Agree upon a date/time that law enforcement is called if your contact has not heard from you.

If you know you are lost, then stop and stay where you are. Seek shelter and make your location visible with brightly colored items, fire, smoke, large words on the ground, etc.

Make noise by shouting, using a whistle, etc. Remember that shelter, warmth, and water are more important than food.

Don’t attempt more than you are physically able to handle. The mountains are more rugged and challenging a climb than most people realize.

Encourage the group to stay together rather than separate.

Always carry emergency supplies. Minimum suggested include:

Waterproof means of starting a fire Jacket Water purification system Plastic survival blanket, tarp, etc.for shelter Whistle Map and Compass, along with the knowledge of how to use them IF YOU GET LOST… stay put! Especially at night. Stationary people are much easier to find.