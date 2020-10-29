Fresno County Launches Million Mask Giveaway

Fresno County in partnership with the City of Clovis, Clovis Chamber of Commerce, Fresno County EDC, and the Fresno Chamber of Commerce launched their Million Mask Giveaway program.

The program was announced in a press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 27. It aims to provide free PPE and hand sanitizers for small businesses across the county. The program was made available by California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (CalOES).

During the press conference, Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig thanked the partnerships with the chamber and EDC in order to make this giveaway happen.

“We can’t do this without partnerships,” said Magsig. “Our small businesses here in Fresno County continue to suffer…we can lift some of the burden from them, in this case, offering up masks and sanitizers, we want to do that.”

Magsig also added that the cost of masks and sanitizers isn’t cheap and can be costly to small businesses. With this program, it can help businesses not to have to worry about spending their own money on PPE.

The Clovis Chamber of Commerce will be doing curb side pick up for masks and sanitizers. They are located on 325 Pollasky in Old Town Clovis. For more information, please contact Priscilla Montes at (559) 207-3865 or priscilla@clovischamber.com.

Clovis Chamber pick up times:

Thursday, Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2 through Nov. 5, from 1 pm. – 4 p.m.

The giveaway is only while supplies last, business owners are encourage to take advantage and visit their local pick up locations.

Here are all pick up locations throughout Fresno County:

District 1

Firebaugh City Hall

1133 P Street

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Kerman Community Center

15101 W Kearny Blvd.

Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Mendota Branch Library

1246 Belmont Ave.

Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

District 2

Fresno County Library- Pinedale

7170 N San Pablo Ave.

Tuesday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Fresno County Library-Politi

5771 N First Street

Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Fresno County Library-Gillis

629 W Dakota Ave.

Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Fresno County Library a tWoodward Park

944 E Perrin

Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Fresno County Library at Fig Garden

3071 W Bullard Ave.

Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

District 3

Fresno County EDC

906 N Street Suite 120

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Fresno Chamber of Commerce

2331 Fresno Street.

Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Fresno Center

4879 E Kings Canyon Rd.

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

District 4

Coalinga Chamber of Commerce

265 W Elm Ave.

Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Selma Arts Center Warehouse

Public Works Yard – West side of Dockery between Valley View and Nebraska

Tuesday, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Thursday, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Reedley Chamber of Commerce

1633 11th Street

Monday through Thursday, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Sanger Chamber of Commerce

1789 Jensen Ave.

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Kingsburg Branch Library

1399 Draper Street

Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Orange Cove Branch Library

815 Park Blvd.

Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

District 5

Clovis Chamber of Commerce

325 Pollasky Ave.

Monday through Thursday, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Auberry Branch Library

33049 Auberry Road

Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.