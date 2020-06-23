Fresno County implements new zero-bail order

Fresno County has implemented a new zero-bail order for jails in response to concerns surrounding potential COVID-19 cases in the North Annex Jail in Fresno.

With more than 1,200 inmates in isolation, there is less room to move existing inmates and book new ones, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The new order differs in its exceptions compared to the state order that expired June 20.

Crimes that are no longer eligible are human trafficking, elder and child abuse, auto theft for those with a previous conviction, hit and run, evading a police officer and assault with a deadly weapon likely to produce great bodily injury.

In addition, a misdemeanor or felony charge alleged to have been committed when the arrestee had previously been released on their own recognizance, either by posting bond or through California’s emergency $0 bail rule, will not be eligible for release.

The new order may stay in effect for up to 90 days.

