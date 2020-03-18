Fresno County Halts Walks-ins At Select Offices

Fresno County announced that starting Wednesday, March 18, its Assessor’s and Recorder’s Offices will no longer serve walk-in clients

The announcement is one of many in recent days that regarded a local service or business closing down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The county did not specify when walk-in services would resume. In the meantime, city staff will continue to process documents and answer questions via email and phone call.

The Recorder’s Office will continue to process real estate-related documents sent through mail. The office’s mail drop box is located outside of the Hall of Records on 2281 Tulare Street.

The office will also continue to process birth, death, and marriage requests submitted online through Vitalcheck service and by mail. Purchases of official records submitted through mail will be processed as well.

The Recorder’s Office can answer questions regarding birth, death and marriage certificates at (559) 600-3476. Questions regarding recorded documents can be answered at (559) 600-3471.

The Assessor’s Office can be reached at (559) 600-3534 or via email at AssessorWebmail@fresnocountyca.gov.

Visit Fresno County’s website for more information.