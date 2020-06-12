Fresno County Delays Reopening Nail Salons, Tattoo Parlors, Waxing and Facial Care

Fresno County nail salons, tattoo parlors and personal care businesses will have to wait a couple more weeks before reopening.

California released guidance Thursday that sets the reopening date at June 19 for nail salons, personal care and cosmetologist establishments such as facials, skin care, waxing as well as tattoo and body-piercing parlors.

However, according to Fresno interim health director Dr. Rais Vohra, the county has decided to delay until June 26 to ensure correct safety protocols are in place and that employees are educated about them.

The county also decided to delay the reopening of movie theaters, some family entertainment venues and businesses to June 26.

Businesses that were deemed non-essential such as wineries, zoos, gyms, bars, RV parks, campgrounds and outdoor recreation were given the go-ahead by the state to reopen Friday as long as they follow health guidelines such as physical distancing and wearing masks.