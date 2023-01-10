Fresno County Declares State of Emergency

As of January 9th, 2023, Fresno County has declared a state of emergency due to the raging storm that has traversed across the Central Valley.

Fresno County’s statement reads below:

Due to the impacts of the winter storms from the atmospheric river weather system and its effects on Fresno County, the County Administrative Officer and Emergency Services Director, Paul Nerland, has proclaimed a State of Emergency as of today, January 9, 2023.

The storm has impacted several County roads and caused flooding and hazards throughout the County, all of which can cause peril to human safety and property.

The County of Fresno is operating its Emergency Operations Center in Clovis, California.

All of the County’s departments including the Fresno Sheriff, Public Works and Planning, Emergency Services, Internal Services Division, and Social Services are working with other agency partners such as CalFire, CHP, CalTrans, PG&E, Southern California Edison, National Weather Service, Sierra National Forest Service, CalOES, and our water reclamation organizations.

All agencies are collaborating around the clock to provide updates, assist residents, and facilitate repairs.

The County of Fresno is also updating all of its social media platforms and the web page, www.fresnocountyca.gov/emergency, with information and updates on roads, sandbags, power outages, evacuation areas, and weather. The County encourages the public to check the web page and Fresno County and Fresno Sheriff social media often for updates.

The public is also encouraged to download the Everbridge app from the Fresno Sheriff’s office (https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085614497#/signup) and the Fresno County Connect app from the app store to report any road hazards.

Fresno County also reminds the public of these safety tips:

– Do not travel in flooded areas and to turn around.

– Turn on your headlights when using windshield wipers.

– Report plugged culverts and washed-out roadways.

– Avoid recreational travel especially to the foothills and

mountains.

– Stock up on supplies and prepare to shelter-in-place.