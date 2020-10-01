Fresno County Begins Process of Creek Fire Clean Up

Fresno County assessment teams are near completion with surveying all 550 properties that were damaged during the Creek Fire.

County officials will be able to expedite the clean up and rebuilding of homes and businesses once more information on the damage and amount of debris is gathered.

The state is currently assisting Fresno County for property owners with destroyed buildings. Property owners are advise to not disturb or enter their buildings due to debris and hazardous materials.

Homeowners and property owners may be disqualified to apply for State debris removal programs if they choose to disturb affected properties.

With many burned or downed trees in the area, Fresno County officials are also advising residents to stay clear of these hazardous trees; for them to contact their insurance company and a licensed arborist.

The county has positioned disposal bins for small debris in certain areas. Once residents return to their properties, they can dispose small items which includes: foot waste, household trash, and e-waste items.

The bins are available 24 hours a day at the following locations:

Auberry Elementary School: 33367 Auberry Road, Auberry, CA 93602

33367 Auberry Road, Auberry, CA 93602 Pineridge Elementary School: 45828 Auberry Road, Auberry, CA 93602

45828 Auberry Road, Auberry, CA 93602 Shaver Lake Library/Community Center: 41344 Tollhouse Road, Shaver Lake, CA 93664

41344 Tollhouse Road, Shaver Lake, CA 93664 Bald Mountain Fire Department: 41967 Auberry Road, Auberry, CA 93602

41967 Auberry Road, Auberry, CA 93602 Granite Ridge County Water Tanks: 42014 Granite Ridge Road, Shaver Lake, CA 93664

42014 Granite Ridge Road, Shaver Lake, CA 93664 Shaver Lake Transfer Station: 42089 Dinkey Creek Road, Shaver Lake, CA 93664

42089 Dinkey Creek Road, Shaver Lake, CA 93664 S/E Corner Bretz Mill Road and Highway 168: Shaver Lake, CA 93664

Shaver Lake, CA 93664 Big Creek Elementary: 55190 Point Rd. Big Creek, CA 93605

55190 Point Rd. Big Creek, CA 93605 Shaver Lake Point: 41185 Tollhouse Road, Shaver Lake, CA 93664

41185 Tollhouse Road, Shaver Lake, CA 93664 Shaver Springs Community Mailboxes: 41185 Tollhouse Rd. Shaver Springs Road/Tocaloma Road, Auberry, CA 93602

Listed below are items residents or property owners are advise not to dispose in these bins:

Burned or charred fire debris, trees, etc.

Household Hazardous Waste (Pesticides, Herbicides, Flammables, etc.)

Universal Waste (Batteries, Fluorescent Tubes/Bulbs)

Medications/Medical Waste

Ammunition and Explosives

Appliances (Refrigerators, Freezers, Washers, Dryers)

Mercury-Containing Items

Household and Landscape Chemicals

Paints and Solvents

Building Materials such as asbestos and treated wood

Automobile-Related such as antifreeze, batteries, motor oil, and tires

Other including compressed gas cylinders, propane tanks, needles and sharps, and nonempty aerosols.

For more information on these bins, visit www.co.fresno.ca.us/resources/fresno-county-recovers/debris-removal.