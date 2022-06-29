“Freedom Fest” Fireworks Show Set to Blast Off

Freedom Fest, the annual Fourth of July celebration, is back after a two year hiatus due to Covid-19 concerns, and this year looks to kick off with a blast.

Typically and in the past, the event was held at Lamonica Stadium, but this year, the Clovis High School field is going under renovations. With that being said, the celebration this year only will be held at Buchanan High School’s Veteran’s Memorial Stadium.

Held by the Kiwanis Club, spokesperson Shawn Miller illustrated that when the Freedom Fest first began in the late 70’s it was originally run by the Clovis Chamber of Commerce. The Kiwanis Club picked up responsibilities in the late 90’s and have run with it ever since. Not having a fireworks show before the Freedom Fest was something that Miller believes the community of Clovis was missing.

“We didn’t have a really big fireworks show prior to this, so it’s just a way for the entire community or the greater region to get together and celebrate and have a lot of fun.” He went on to mention, “It’s also really affordable, you know, five dollars a person, free for kids five and under to get in.”

Miller spoke about the meaning behind this event for the community as a whole and how this type of event not only brings different groups throughout Clovis together, such as the Boy Scouts Troop 60 who sell sodas at the event, but it also helps back these groups financially. “Any money that is made on this, through sponsorships or ticket sales, goes back into the community…[The Kiwanis Club] supports different organizations and different activities within the community.”

When asked how big of a project the Freedom Fest is for the Kiwanis Club, Miller responded with a chuckle, “Huge, it’s huge. It takes a lot of volunteers and a lot of hours to put this together, and quite frankly it’s very, very expensive.” He reminds that fireworks are “not cheap” and that the Kiwanis Club truly relies on the Clovis community to show up and show out to their event. “We do this for the community, it’s big, it takes just a ton of volunteers.”

These volunteers help with things like parking or tickets and always have the Kiwanis Club’s mission to bring the “biggest and best patriotic party in the Central Valley” to the community of Clovis.

A “Kid’s Korral” will be featured at the high school with games, activities, bounce houses and other attractions. In addition to the fireworks show, there will be an assortment of foods and refreshments offered as well as other games and entertainment.

You too can be guest to the Kiwanis’ Club Freedom Fest fireworks show all for the low price of $5. Gates for the event at Veteran’s Stadium open at 5:00 P.M. and close at 9:00 P.M while the fireworks show will begin promptly at dusk. Children five and younger have free admission, and it is reminded that non-service animals, alcohol, glass, tobacco, and outside fireworks are not allowed inside the gates.

For a full list of details on the event you can check out the Kiwanis Club’s website in addition to finding a list of frequently asked questions.