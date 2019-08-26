Free Fishing Day for California

On Saturday, Aug. 31, California residents get a free day of fishing.

According to the Department of Fish and Wildlife, the free day at various areas throughout the state is a way for fishing enthusiasts and others to enjoy a day out on the water.

California residents usually have to pay $49.94 for a yearly pass, while a one-day license will cost $16.20.

But on August 31, those fees will be relaxed. However, all other fishing regulations will be enforced as usual.

If you are in need of some potential spots to fish, visit CDFW’s fishing guide at https://www.wildlife.ca.gov/Fishing/Guide.