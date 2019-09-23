Free Big Fresno Fair Tickets for Can Food Donations

Donate 10 or more canned food items to the Fresno State Student Cupboard and you will get a free admission ticket to the Big Fresno Fair any day of your choice.

On Wednesday, Sept. 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., community members can stop by Fresno State’s “Red Lot” at the southwest corner of Barstow and Cedar avenues to drop off their canned goods for a free ticket to the Big Fresno Fair, but also have a chance to win a Bulldogs football ticket.

The goal is to raise more than last years total of 67,000 pounds of food.

If community members are unable to make it out in person within the 12-hour window, there is a chance to donate funds online.

Enjoy music provided by One Putt Broadcasting stations and meet Fresno State First Lady Mary Castro, Victor E. Bulldog, Coaches, Players, and Student Volunteers.