Clovis Police is asking the community to be on the look out for a fraud suspect.

The female suspect was seen on surveillance video at the Clovis Best Buy using a stolen credit card to purchase a laptop.

If anyone has information regarding this case, please contact the Clovis Police Dept. at (559) 324-2556 or call Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

Clovis PD Case No. 19-76092