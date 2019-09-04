Former Washington QB Transfers to Fresno State

Although the Fresno State Bulldogs have already opened the season, that hasn’t stopped Jeff Tedford and co. from strengthening the team — specifically the quarterback position.

Jake Haener officially made his debut at Fresno State’s practice Wednesday morning and will plan on sitting out the 2019 season due to NCAA rules after enrolling at Fresno State on Tuesday.

Excited for the next chapter to begin! Ready to represent my dad’s hometown. Go Bulldogs🔴🔵 — Jake (@jakehaener10) September 4, 2019

Haener is expected to compete for the starting job in 2020 with two years of eligibility left. Jorge Reyna, the current starter, will graduate this year.

Haener originally made his decision to leave the school on August 24 after the Huskies tabbed Georgia transfer quarterback Jacob Eason as the starter.

The Danville, California native was rumored to be interested in Fresno State before his decision.

Although, Haener isn’t new to Fresno State. Tedford knows the California native from the recruiting trail and Haener’s father is from Fresno. He chose Washington over many west-coast schools, featuring in four games as a freshman for the Huskies.