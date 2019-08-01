Former Chief of Police Matt Basgall honored at retirement ceremony

After announcing his retirement back in May, former Chief of Police Matt Basgall will officially leave his post on August 2, 2019.

In a retirement ceremony held in Clovis, former police chiefs from around the Central Valley, friends, family, current officers and city officials came together to honor the former chief for his six years in the position, and his almost 30 years with the Clovis Police Department.

Basgall thanked his department and the community for the support throughout his years with the CPD.

“It’s been a great ride, it’s been a great community and a tremendous honor to serve Clovis and all of you, so thank you and it’s been one hell of a ride,” Basgall said as he closed out the ceremony with a roaring round of applause.

Clovis Mayor Drew Bessigner, Councilmember Lynne Ashbeck and Assemblyman Jim Patterson were in attendance as well.

Clovis City Manager Luke Serpa opened the proceedings with a speech dedicated to Basgall.

Basgall grew up in Clovis. He attended Clark and then Clovis High before leaving for a period to attend college at CSU Stanislaus where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice. Basgall returned to his hometown and became a member of the CPD and has been a mainstay in the community ever since.

“There is a lot of Clovis that went into Matt Basgall, you could say Basgall was a product of Clovis” Serpa said. “But after 29 years serving the city, including the last six as chief, I think it’s fair to say that the community that we know in Clovis, the community that we all love, there is a lot of Matt Basgall in that too.”

Serpa then presented Basgall with a city plaque, commemorating his service. The inscriptions on the plaque noted each position Basgall held within the CPD, from Corporal to Sergeant and so on before becoming Police Chief.

He was promoted to Corporal in 2002, Sergeant in 2006, Lieutenant in 2008, Captain in 2010, and finally Chief in 2014. Basgall has served in nearly every leadership role in the department during his near 3 decade career.

Followed by Serpa, Mayor Bessinger had a few words for the retiree, along with a few gifts including a CPD badge blown up for Basgall to hang and a hummingbird feeder Bessinger says every retiree needs.

“As Matt was promoted up the chain I was there and happy to see the day when Matt was appointed Chief of Police,” Bessinger said. “On behalf of the citizens of Clovis, I want to extend our thanks for your service to our community. And as a fellow law enforcement officer, I want to extend my admiration for a job well done. You made the Clovis Police Department a better organization.”