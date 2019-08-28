For the Fourth Consecutive Year, Fresno State is a Top 25 school in the Nation

Washington Monthly magazine announced on Monday that Fresno State placed No. 24 out of 395 public and private colleges on its annual list of top national universities.

This makes the fourth year in a row that Fresno State has been ranked in the top 25 and the second year in a row that they have been ranked No. 24.

“We are proud to be recognized as a leading public university in the nation for expanding educational opportunity for diverse students and conducting research that benefits all,” said Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro in a statement. “Just as importantly, these rankings place a premium on public service, which transforms our surrounding communities, where more than 80% of our alumni choose to stay and work.”

Washington Monthly uses a different kind of college ranking, calling attention to colleges that best serve the country instead of only those known for prestige and wealth.

“Real improvement will mean following the example of institutions like [Fresno State], our 24th-ranked national university, which enrolls an unusually large number of low-income and first-generation students and helps them graduate into good-paying jobs,” the magazine said.