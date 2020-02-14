Food Review: Tahdeeg Persian Cuisine

Tahdeeg Persian Cuisine is the only restaurant that specializes in Iranian cuisine in Clovis.

The restaurant’s name, Tahdeeg, is Persian for “bottom of the pot,” store runner Abdi Ghafarr said. The name references the tasty yet crunchy rice that comes from the bottom of the pot.

“The name of the restaurant is Tahdeeg, and Tahdeeg translated into English means ‘bottom of the pot.’ This is the crispy part of the rice that on each Iranian dinner table there is a fight over, so we thought we would put an end to this fight and offer each individual the Tahdeeg,” Ghafarr said.

The restaurant opened in July 2019 in the Sierra Vista Mall, offering dishes such Kebaab wraps, Bareh Lamb Chops and fresh baked Persian flatbread, along with its signature Tahdeeg rice.

I ordered the ground beef and lamb Kebaab wrap when the Clovis Roundup staff went out to lunch at the eatery.

The wrap looked delicious when it was brought to our table. The beef and lamb kebaab lay in a bed of leafy greens, which included mint, cucumber and pickles, all wrapped in fresh baked and flakey flatbread.

My colleagues ordered the sweet and sour lamb chops and chicken thigh kebaab, both of which came with Tahdeeg Rice.

Ghaffar said other popular dishes include the traditional lamb chops and fillet meat kebaabs.

Menu prices ranged from $8 for less expensive items, such as the kebaab wraps, to $22 for the more expensive Tahdeeg specials that came with combinations of chicken and ground beef and lamb.

My wrap was as appetizing as it looked. The mint added a sweet and cool taste, creating a unique but tasty flavor.

My colleagues had nothing but positive things to say about their dishes. Our production manager, Billy Xiong, said the Tahdeeg rice had a unique, crunchy texture.

The larger-than-expected portions made the more expensive dishes worth the price, as we had to order to-go boxes to save the rest of our food. The wrap, in particular, was much larger than I would typically expect.

The Clovis Roundup staff enjoyed its lunch at Tahdeeg Persian Cuisine. The restaurant is worth a visit from anyone who wants to take his or her taste buds on a Middle Eastern adventure, and its dishes are one-of-a-kind in Clovis.