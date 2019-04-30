Food Review: Farmer Boys

For our latest lunch review, our staff paid a visit to Farmer Boys, a fast-casual restaurant known for its farm-to-table concept.

As we arrived around noontime on a Friday, we were greeted by general manager Jorge Calvillo at the front register ready to take our order.

As we were browsing the menu, Calvillo explained how the farm fresh products sets them apart from other fast-casual establishments. He also touched on the new menu items and made recommendations from both the breakfast (served all day) and lunch menus.

“We put passion into everything that we do, and we test new items in pilot stores all the time to make sure we give [our customers] what they want,” said Calvillo. “We want to make sure we’re always improving our menu more than anything.”

It wasn’t an easy choice as Farmer Boys’ broad menu features all day breakfast, burgers, specialty sandwiches, salads, signature sides, and more.

Ultimately, our group came to a decision. We decided to each get a different menu item in order to get a glimpse of as many offerings as possible. One member of our group went with the French Toast Platter, a breakfast plate with french toast, eggs, and your choice of meat. Another went with the Double Cheeseburger stacked high with beef, cheese and farm fresh produce. The other two colleagues went with a sandwich each – the California BLT and the Charbroiled Chicken Club Sandwich each made with your your choice of bun/bread, condiments and produce.

We came to the conclusion that each entree was packed with fresh flavor that you wouldn’t get at any other fast-casual restaurant.

“For us it’s really important to provide fresh products,” Calvillo added. “Everything that we serve was made that same day. For us, that’s our promise to our guests – to serve farm-fresh meals. We’re still considered fast food but for fast food, we’re giving the best product to the people.”

Farmer Boys operates a total of five Central Valley locations in Clovis, Tulare, Hanford, Lodi and Modesto.