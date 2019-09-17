Food Review: Clovis Welcomes Huckleberry’s

“Southern Cookin’ with a California Twist,” makes for a savory description of Huckleberry’s cuisine. Breakfast and lunch with a Cajun kick? Yes, please. The Roundup staff was ready to try out the new Clovis location near the recently opened Costco at Clovis and Shaw Avenues.

We arrived around noon on a weekday. Even though business was brisk – it was lunchtime after all – customers had only a short wait, no longer than five minutes, if that. As we settled into a booth, our server, Stacey, came by with a friendly greeting and menus with mouth-watering pictures of the restaurant’s offerings.

There’s so much variety to choose from. Delight your taste buds with such southern favorites as biscuits and gravy, Cajun Benedict, Creole Style Louisiana Catfish, N’awlins Sandwiches – Hello Po’Boy – Chicken Fried Steak and the ever-popular beignets (pronounced as ben-yays.)

That’s not all. Order your favorite comfort food, soup or salad with such down-home sides as jambalaya rice or fried green tomatoes. Along with the usual beverages, a variety of coffees and libations are offered, including the signature Mimosa and Bayou Bloody Mary, which is served with a crisp slice of bacon, and bottled beer. As a special touch, most beverages are served in a mason jar.

For an appetizer, we couldn’t resist the fried green tomatoes, served with a panko crust and spicy ranch sauce.

For her entrée, Caitie chose the Quiche Florentine, accented with jack and cheddar cheese, spinach, sliced mushrooms, onions and bell peppers baked in a flakey butter-crust, topped with a dollop of sour cream. “Very flavorful!” was the verdict.

Billy enjoyed the California Chicken Sandwich; a seasoned chicken breast, topped with crisp bacon, sliced avocado, and Monterey Jack cheese.

Donna and I each ordered the Mississippi Trio. We could choose types of soup, salads and deli sandwiches that made up the trio. Both meals were delicious and filling and included fresh tastes and complementary textures. Everything worked well together and earned bonus points for being healthy.

Breakfast and lunch at Huckleberry’s are served daily from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. While there, you’ll have time to appreciate the Bayou ambiance and cozy atmosphere. Fishing accouterments and art decorate the wood-paneled walls. Creole Zydeco and Cajun music plays softly in the background. They add to the southern charm and don’t compete with table conversation.

There’s a menu for seniors, called “Honored Citizens,” for those age 60 and up. Children can choose from “Little Huck’s Menu,” for ages 10 and younger.

The Clovis Huckleberry is located at 2100 Clovis Avenue. Telephone: (559) 412-7889 An online menu is available at www.huckleberry’s.org