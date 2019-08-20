Food Review: Andiamo’s Ristorante Italiano

The Clovis Roundup staff always looks forward to lunch at Andiamo Ristorante Italiano.

Walking into Andiamo Ristorante Italiano feels like being welcomed into a close friend’s home after they’ve carefully anticipated your arrival. The restaurant immediately wins you over with the friendliness of the staff and rich, romantic atmosphere.

Being seated has never been a problem for a regular such as myself. No matter how many times I go back, my high expectations are always met with high quality, made-from-scratch Italian delicacies.

Andiamo’s scratch-made soups, such as tomato basil bisque, carrot bisque, minestrone and clam chowder, never disappoint for a lover of light lunches when paired with their house salad.

For the perfect finish to a lunch at Andiamo, please do try the limoncello dessert. Its light and refreshing tang is a blissful note to end on.

Andiamo is located at 1257 Shaw Ave. in Clovis, across the street from the Sierra Vista Mall. They have a full bar that’s open until 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, and offer a banquet space and catering. For more information, contact them at (559) 298-3196.