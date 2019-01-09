Flores seeks re-election to Clovis City Council

Jose Flores is looking to retain his seat on the Clovis City Council.

The longtime councilmember is is set to run for re-election in the March 5, 2019 election.

“My friends, it is official, I am a candidate for Clovis City councilmember…once more I will be requesting the voters of Clovis to support me as their councilmember,” Flores announced on Dec. 11 via Facebook.

In the post, Flores expressed that the decision to seek re-election was in the best interest of his family.

With 35 years experience under his belt as a law enforcement official, Flores is known for his commitment to public services and keeping Clovis safe.

“I have never taken the trust bestowed on me by voters for granted,” Flores said. “My campaign will start in earnest after the Christmas and New Year holidays.”