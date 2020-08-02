Five Vehicle Theft Suspects in Custody

After 3 a.m. this morning, Clovis Police dispatchers received a call of multiple people looking at vehicles around the parking lot of an apartment complex on Gettysburg and Peach avenues.

Clovis PD arrived on the scene to find five suspects matching the description from the caller. Once detaining the suspects, officers found property belonging to multiple people including personal items and a tablet.

Among the multiple stolen property, a handgun was recovered.

All five suspects were arrested for vehicle burglary and conspiracy. Further charges could be added as more people come forward as victims of the crime.

Three out of the five arrested were juveniles and booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Center. The two adults, 20-year-old Pasha Evins and 18-year-old Nicholas Ford were booked into Fresno County Jail.

Most of the vehicles were unlocked when the crime took place. Clovis PD warn residents to remember to keep their vehicles locked, have an alarm system in place if possible, and try to park in well-lit areas.

The thefts occurred in the southwest area of Clovis, just south of Shaw and Villa area.

Officers spent the morning returning property to the victims. If anyone feels they were victims of this crime, please contact Clovis Police at (559) 324-2800.