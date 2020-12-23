Five Burglary Suspects in Jail for Home Invasion

At roughly 8 a.m. on December 11, Clovis PD dispatch received a call of a home invasion near Clovis and Santa Ana Avenues.

Officers quickly responded to the scene. Detectives began an investigation and discovered that the crime was not random. The suspects were given the key to the apartment by female who used to live there.

Their goal was to steal property and cash.

After multiple search warrants and further investigation, five suspects were arrested. Four males and one female. A fifth male suspect is expected to be arrested in the coming days.

The investigation found that the suspects were armed with semi-automatic handguns with red laser sights. Once entering the apartment, they tied up the victim with zip ties. They stole 1,400 marijuana vape pens valued at $64,000, designer clothing, shoes, and cash.

Detectives were able to recover the stolen items but in addition found five handguns, ammunition, zip ties, and additional evidence.

The four male suspects have been identified as 18 year-old Jaan Pinedo of Fresno, 18 year-old Angel Ramirez of Fresno, 19 year-old John Searless of Fresno, and 22 year-old Jonathan Simmavong of Clovis.

They have been booked into jail for felonies that include robbery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, assault with a firearm, and conspiracy.

The female suspect was identified as 19-year-old Brianna Houston of Fresno. She was booked into jail charged with felony conspiracy, robbery, and false imprisonment.

The fifth identified male suspect will be charged with robbery, false imprisonment, and conspiracy.