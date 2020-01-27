First Affordable Housing Community In Clovis To Break Ground

The Fresno Housing Authority will break ground on its first affordable housing community in Clovis on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m.

The development, known as Solivita Commons, will offer families one, two and three bedroom units. The entire community will be made up of 60 units total.

The development will be located at 725 West Alluvial Avenue, near the intersection of Alluvial Avenue and Willow Avenue.

The new development is part of the Fresno Housing Authority ‘s goal to “create and sustain vibrant communities throughout Fresno County,” according to a press release.

City of Clovis Mayor Drew Bessinger said in a statement, “The City of Clovis has been working hand-in-hand with Fresno Housing to make this beautiful new community a reality. Solivita Commons represents a key investment in Clovis that aligns with our priority to help meet the needs of present and future residents.”

He continued, “We look forward to welcoming the new families at Solivita Commons and are confident they will enjoy all that Clovis has to offer, including our great schools, beautiful parks and friendly neighbors. I hope that in the decades to come, a young man or woman who once lived in Solivita Commons will themselves serve as the Mayor because they were given the opportunity to succeed, an opportunity which started with this new community.”