Clovis Police is asking the community to help identify an unknown suspect for felony robbery after stealing from the Home Depot on Shaw and Willow Avenue on January 25, 2022.

The suspect also threatened an employee with a hammer before leaving the business with the stolen items.

If anyone has information regarding the identity of the suspect, please call Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP or Clovis Police at (559) 324-2556.

CPD Case 22-4225.