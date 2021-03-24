Felony Fraud Suspect Wanted

Clovis PD is asking the community to help identify a felony fraud suspect.

On January 1, 2021, the suspect was seen on video using a stolen credit card at a store on Dakota and Sunnyside Avenues. The stolen card was taken from a vehicle burglary.

The most recent video surveillance of the suspect was from the Clovis Walmart on Shaw and Peach Avenues.

If anyone has information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact Clovis PD at (559) 324-2800 or contact Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP. You can remain anonymous.

Clovis Police case 21-00043.