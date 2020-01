The Clovis Police Dept. is reaching out to the community to help identify a felony fraud suspect using his victim’s account information to go on a shopping spree at the Clovis Costco.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, please contact the Clovis PD at (559) 324-2556 or call Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

Clovis PD Case: 20-02240.