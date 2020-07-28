Federal Grant to Provide $52M for Central Valley Counties

Governor Newsom announced on July 28, that eight Central California counties will receive federal funding of $52 million to assist hospital workers and slow transmission levels of COVID-19, including Fresno.

Central California counties such as Fresno and Tulare have experienced positivity levels for the virus of over 17 percent, more than double the statewide rate of 7.5 percent.

“It’s not happening evenly in every part of the state,” Newsom said. “There are certain parts of the state, certain regions of the state and certain sectors of our economy that are disproportionately impacted by the transmission of this virus.”

The money comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and will be invested into the counties to increase testing, contact tracing, increase medical supplies as well as personnel to hospitals, and implement new isolation procedures.

Senator Andreas Borgeas, who represents the state’s eighth district including Fresno County, applauded the investment into combating the virus.

“I am thankful that the Central Valley is getting necessary resources to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” Borgeas said. “This $52 million investment from the CDC is a positive step and demonstrates the power of a unified voice in the Central Valley. Additional funding for contact tracing, testing and healthcare personnel can help mitigate the spread of the virus so we can safely get our businesses back open and children back in school.”

Many of the outbreaks in Central California have come from workplaces such as correctional facilities and nursing homes, businesses that are deemed essential by the state, Newsom said.

“I’ve talked a lot about protecting essential workers in the state of California, protecting essential workers from the ravages of this virus and to maintain that structural integrity of an economy that disproportionately relies on those essential workers,” Newsom said.