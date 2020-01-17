FCWCC Accepting Applications for 2020 Mother of the Year

There is no denying that moms are absolutely amazing. Here is an opportunity to show mothers in the community just how amazing they are with the 2020 Fresno County Women’s Chamber of Commerce’s Mother of The Year.

Family and friends can secretly nominate a special mother in their lives or attend the event honoring all the incredible moms within the community. The honoree should embody all traits that represent a mother.

This is a chance to secretly nominate that extraordinary mother in your life.

The luncheon will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 11:30 a.m – 1:30 p.m. at Pardini’s Catering & Banquets.

Criteria for nominating a mom: Have lived or worked in Fresno County for at least 5 years. Have at least 1 child that reached the age of 18 years or older (biological or adopted). Be (or have been) active in the community. Be available to attend the 78th Annual Mother of the Year Luncheon on Friday, May 8th, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Nomination process: Collect reference letters (at least 1 family/personal, 1 professional, and 1 civic/service – no more than 5 of each). Collect digital photos, up to 10 supporting photos are welcome but not required. Keep your nomination a surprise — all nominees will be honored in addition to the Mother of the Year!

Important notice: All applications must be submitted online at https://form.jotform.com/200074501469045

The application deadline is Monday, March 16, 2020.

For questions or additional information please contact event chair, Pam Wheelen at PWheelen@fresnochaffeezoo.org or (559) 498-5925