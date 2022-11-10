Fatal Motorcycle Collision in Clovis Overnight

Last night just before 9:30PM, a motorcyclist passed away following a collision with a car.

A Clovis Police officer came upon the collision at Sunnyside/Sierra moments after it happened and before anyone had a chance to call 911.

As officers tended to the two drivers involved and closed the roadway, the Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) was called out to investigate.

The investigation determined that the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Sunnyside when it collided with the back of a car in the northbound lane that was waiting to make a left turn onto Sierra. Sadly, the motorcyclist died on impact.

The other involved driver remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigation. Sunnyside was closed while CRU investigated the collision, and the roadway re-opened hours later.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist as 18-year-old Shane Voice of Clovis.

We urge all drivers to slow down, limit your distractions, and help make our roadways safer for everyone.