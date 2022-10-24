Fatal Collision on Private Property Over the Weekend

Just before 11AM on Saturday, October 22, multiple 911 calls were placed to Clovis Police communications center about a collision involving a pedestrian and a car in the parking lot of a shopping center on the northwest corner of Shaw/Villa.

First responders arrived on scene just minutes later to find an adult female under a Chevrolet Malibu in the parking lot.

The Clovis Fire Department was able to safely get the female out from under the car quickly so medical aid could be provided.

The driver of the car remained on scene and was cooperative with officers. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital however sadly, she passed away later that day.

Our investigation shows that the driver of the Malibu was making a left turn in the parking lot and hit the pedestrian, causing her to go under the car.

The driver is an adult female and alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this collision.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian as 87-year-old Patricia Nelson of Clovis.

Officers towed the car for evidence as this investigation is on-going.