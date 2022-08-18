Farmers market cancled due to heat

With heat advisory warnings and temperatures surpassing 100 degrees, Friday night’s Aug. 19th farmers market is canceled due to heat.

Thursday morning it was announced that the farmers market on Aug. 19 would be canceled. The Friday night market that serves as a showcase for local vendors and farmers that is held in the heart of Old Town is a main attraction to many in the Clovis community. The farmers market helps provide a space for local vendors to gather in the heart of Old Town Clovis and share their products and produce with the community in hopes of growing their outreach with the community and bringing more people to Old Town Clovis.

The news of the Friday night farmers market came after a heat advisory warning on Wednesday and a projected temperature of 105 degrees on Friday.

Friday’s farmers market was originally planning on having musical entertainment from party band Rockin A Hard Place but will now due to the cancellation, will not be performing.

On a social media post Old Town Clovis announced the farmers market cancelation due to heat. They also shared a message with the community “Please stay cool and hydrated, and we look forward to seeing you all next week!”

Also released, from the City of Clovis was a social media post reminding residents the Sierra Vista Mall is open and serves as a cooling center 11a- 8pm Monday through Saturday, and 12p-6p on Sunday. In addition to the cool environment, there will be bottled water provided.

The Sierra Vista Mall is located at 1050 Shaw Ave in Clovis. Clovis Transit provides rides at no cost and the mall can be accessed via Stageline’s Route 50 or through the use of our Round Up service. Additional details on transit stops and schedules can be found at https://clovistransit.com/ or by calling 559-324-2770.





