Farewell Council Meeting for Mayor José Flores and Councilmember Bob Whalen

The Clovis City Council is inviting the public to attend the next council meeting on Monday, December 5th at 6pm. During the council meeting there will be a ceremony honoring Mayor José Flores and Councilmember Bob Whalen for their many years of service to the City of Clovis.
Mayor José Flores was first elected to the Clovis City Council in March of 1999 and served as mayor of Clovis from 2001-2003, 2011-2013, and 2020-2022. Mayor Flores did not seek re-election. However, he will continue to serve as Chief of Police for the State Center Community College District Police Department.
Councilmember Bob Whalen was first elected to the Clovis City Council in March of 2003. Councilmember Whalen was elected in June to serve as a judge for the Superior Court of Fresno County in California and will assume office on January 2, 2023.
Councilmember Whalen served as mayor of Clovis from 2007-2009 and 2017-2019.
Mayor Pro Tem Lynne Ashbeck, Councilmember Drew Bessinger, along with Councilmember Vong Mouanoutoua are expected to be in attendance.
The meeting will be streamed via WebEx for those who prefer to view the proceedings online. Participation details can be found at CityofClovis.com.