Face Masks, Distancing Could Be Key to Businesses Reopening

As California continues to progress through Phase 2 of its reopening plan, the state is relying on six indicators to determine how quickly it can move.

One of those indicators is how well businesses and schools can support safety measures like physical distancing — and in some cases, masks. How widespread the use of masks and other facial coverings could be a key factor in determining when and how to reopen businesses.

“It’s critical that businesses and employers understand how they can reduce the risk of transmission and better protect their workers and customers,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said on May 7 after the state had issued new guidelines to help businesses eligible to open do so safely.

“COVID-19 will be present in our communities until there is a vaccine or therapeutic, and it will be up to all of us to change our behavior and eliminate opportunities for the disease to spread,” Newsom said.

While the use of masks is not mandated by the state, they are mandated by some businesses on a case-by-case basis. The effectiveness of masks, however, can vary widely depending on the material and manner they are used. Leading health organizations still encourage their use and say masks play a crucial role in limiting the spread of COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) encourage the use of masks but both groups remind people that masks are just one line of defense in the fight against COVID-19.

“Wearing cloth face coverings is an additional public health measure people should take to reduce the spread of COVID-19. CDC still recommends that you stay at least six feet away from other people (social distancing), frequent hand cleaning and other everyday preventive actions,” the CDC said on their website.

The California Department of Public Health, meanwhile, cautioned that the use of face masks could potentially give a false sense of security, leading to people abandoning other measures like regular hand washing and social distancing.

“Cloth face coverings are not a substitute for physical distancing and washing hands and staying home when ill, but they may be helpful when combined with these primary interventions,” the CDPH said on its website.

In CDC and CDPH guidelines, both groups refer to cloth face masks, these are not the surgical masks you might be familiar with seeing at hospitals or N95 respirators. The CDC, the CDPH, and the World Health Organization encourage medical masks to be reserved for front-line healthcare workers.

The quality of the material the mask is made from and whether or not the mask is worn properly are both key factors in determining their effectiveness.

As far as non-medical masks, the ones usually made from cloth or cotton, the World Health Organization (WHO) found that, “there is no current evidence to make a recommendation for or against their use in this [public] setting.” The WHO also stated they are currently working with researchers to better understand the effectiveness of non-medical masks.

Like their colleagues at the CDC and the CDPH, the WHO still encourages the use of these kinds of non-medical masks in addition to other safety measures.

The CDC has issued guidelines on the best way to use masks, including washing cloth masks frequently, washing your hands before putting the mask on and not touching the front portion of the mask. In addition, the CDC and WHO have urged people to wear masks in a way that cover both their mouth and nose.

Regardless of whether or not the person is wearing a mask, they should also avoid touching any part of their face. That includes the eyes and ears, but also the portions of the mask that cover the mouth and nose. Nor should you lower the mask below your mouth to speak as that allows droplets to enter the air or below your nose to breath easier.

While the effectiveness can depend on the quality of the mask, their widespread usage combined with steps like social distancing and hand-washing could be a viable pathway for businesses to operate.

“If we can allow Lowes, Home Depot and Costco to bring in hundreds of people, then smaller businesses that may only have five, six or seven customers at a time can easily put in protocols to keep people just as safe,” Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig said on Monday during the Wake Up Clovis webinar with the Clovis Chamber of Commerce.

Many businesses are hamstrung by state orders that prohibit them from opening at all, regardless of whether or not they are able to implement basic safety measures. Both the City of Clovis and the County of Fresno have sent letters to Gov. Newsom urging him to give local leaders more control over orders related to businesses.

Magsig added that the argument that local businesses can easily implement simple safety measures is a key point in the letter they sent to Gov. Newsom earlier this week urging for more local control. Once businesses are given permission to open, it will likely come with a requirement for safety measures.

That leaves masks, social distancing, frequent hand washing and regular cleaning of surfaces as part of the future of businesses, which for many is a small price to pay if it means reopening their doors.