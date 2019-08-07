Extreme Makeover: Reeder family ready for their new home

Construction has ended and the Reeder’s new life has just begun.

With the help of over 2,000 volunteers, including local businesses and De Young Properties, the Reeder family’s new home is finished after 96 hours of non-stop work.

“Thank you to the City of Clovis, the community and everyone that has supported us and everyone that has been there for us through day one, 16 months ago,” CAL FIRE Captain and home makeover recipient Nick Reeder said. “This has been quite the challenge, but I can see the puzzle pieces being put back together. This is one piece that is definitely going to help us.”

It’s been a long week for the family and volunteers who helped with construction, including CAL FIRE, the Clovis Police Department and Clovis Fire. More than 2,000 volunteers and 300 trade partners stepped up to donate time, money and resources to the community effort.

As the project is now finished, the Reeder family can settle in and begin a new chapter. Nick Reeder only had words of thanks to those who contributed to the build.

“It’s been a whirlwind of a week let me tell ya, but from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much,” he said.

Along with the De Young family, members of the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition staff, California State Assemblyman Jim Patterson, Clovis Mayor Drew Bessinger, Fresno County Board of Supervisor Chairman Nathan Magsig, CAL FIRE Chief Mark Johnson and Pink Heals coordinator Lisa Benham were in attendance to honor the Reeder family.

The Reeders and parts of the EMHE staff were honored with proclamations and plaques to commemorate the event from various individuals, including Patterson, Magsig, Chief Johnson and others.

The family also received $20,000 from Benham and the Pink Heals organization.

His three young daughters were given Brighton Academy care until they reach kindergarten, which is valued at around $100,000 and California State University, Fresno Provost Saul Jimenez-Sandoval awarded the girls with certificates valued at over $7,000.

To top it off, The Little Gym of Fresno is opening up a new location in Clovis and the girls will get free entry into classes and events until they are 12.

While many members took turns addressing the family, volunteers and EMHE staff, Brandon De Young spoke about how the project stretched much longer than the 96-hour build.

“We spent months coordinating this and it wasn’t just us, we worked hand-in-hand with our trade partners, City of Clovis officials, the Fire Department and so many other people involved, and I can’t thank everyone enough,” De Young said. “It was so heartwarming to see everyone come together and make this happen.”

The house – now finished – is what is called a green-point rated home. Basically, the house is primarily solar powered and the air on the inside is specially filtered for better quality. Build it Green helped with the construction and gave the Reeder family a commemorative plaque in the end.

Although the inside of the house is under wraps until the show releases sometime in 2020, the community of Clovis has much to be proud about both for the family, but also the bond between the people.