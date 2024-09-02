Exploring the newly opened Clovis Senior Activity Center

August 24, 2024 — The Clovis Senior Activity Center, a state-of-the-art facility, has rapidly become a vital part of the community since its opening in November last year. With a range of activities and classes tailored to those 50 and older, the center has already attracted nearly 3,000 new members.

Amy Hance, Deputy General Services Director for the City of Clovis, shared insights into the center’s offerings and future plans during a recent walkthrough.

“We average between 500 and 600 people in the building daily,” Hance said as she looked into the fitness center. “It’s really popular, and almost always, when I poke my head in, there’s somebody doing something. It’s pretty great.” The numbers confirm the center’s success, but it’s the variety of activities that truly sets it apart.

Among the center’s diverse offerings are classes like Beginning Western Line Dance, Senior Scam Awareness, Traditional Exercise, Spanish for Beginners, Mixed Media Art, and Decoupage Art. These activities cater to different interests, providing something for everyone.

Additionally, the center is home to social events, including Friday night dances and special occasions like the recent 2024 Senior Prom, which featured a Roaring 20s theme. This event was spearheaded by the creator of the event, Moni Randolph, a dedicated staff member at the Clovis Senior Activity Center.

The facility also features flexible classroom spaces where the walls can be collapsed to create larger areas for various programs. “We’ve added just shy of 3,000 new members since we opened,” Hance noted as she visited a group of gentlemen playing billiards. “We still have our regulars from the old building, but we’ve got a whole new demographic, which is really nice. And now, we have the space to possibly host tournaments.”

Excitingly, the center is expanding into an additional 4,000 square feet. “This will give us the room to offer more classes and accommodate very popular ones,” Hance explained. “Very quickly, when we moved in here, we were full. And that was my goal. The space is just so popular.” The expansion, already approved by the city council, is expected to be completed within two years.

The center is also exploring the possibility of extending its hours to accommodate working seniors. “Right now, we primarily close public spaces here at 5 p.m., but I think it would be great to offer billiards and fitness to folks that are still working,” Hance mentioned. “We’re looking at that and evaluating what it would look like.”

The Clovis Senior Activity Center is more than just a place for classes; it’s a community where people come together to support each other. “We have a group of wonderful volunteers that support our operation,” Hance said. “We have them in our nutrition program, and we have them at our front desk, and they will happily give you a tour.”

For those new to the area or just learning about the center, there’s plenty to explore. Whether it’s joining a music class, learning to knit, participating in the hot lunch program that serves between 120 and 130 people daily, or attending the weekly dances, there’s something for everyone. And as Hance emphasized, “If we don’t have it, if you tell us, and if we can find someone to teach it, we’ll try.”

The Clovis Senior Activity Center is located at 735 Third Street, across from Clovis Veterans Parkway, and is open to anyone aged 50 or older. For more information, you can call the office at (559) 324-2750 or visit their website to view the latest schedule of activities.