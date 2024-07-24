Exploring Public Works Careers: A Day in the Life of a Water System Technician

July 14, 2024 – As the sun rises over Clovis, a new day begins for Jack Wagner, a dedicated Water System Technician with the city’s Public Utilities Department. Wagner’s journey in the water division began over two decades ago, driven by a simple yet profound realization: people will always need water.

“Early in my career path, I realized people always needed water no matter what,” Wagner recalls. “I knew there would always be work in the water industry.” Growing up near Millerton Lake and the San Joaquin River, his love for water—whether it was recreating, fishing, swimming, boating, or scuba diving—naturally guided him toward a career in water management.

Wagner’s day typically starts with reviewing system analytics, checking pressures, chemical levels, tank levels, and laboratory results. “The rest of the day is spent checking systems and making sure everything is properly maintained and operated,” he explains. However, in the ever-changing field of water management, surprises are a constant.

“Weather conditions, fires, and water quality can change things up all the time,” Wagner says. “A storm may blow in and cause highly turbid water that is difficult to clean, or a drought might lead to a lack of water. We always have to be prepared and adapt to any changes.”

One of the more challenging aspects of Wagner’s job involves the application of math, biology, and chemistry—subjects he never thought he would use so extensively. “In high school, I always thought math, biology, and chemistry were boring and I would never need to use them. I now use them daily,” he admits.

A recent tough situation demonstrated these skills in action. “Earlier this year, we switched water sources. During this switch, the direction of water flow changed and stirred up iron in the system, causing issues with discolored water. To resolve this issue, we had to flush and clear out water in the water mains.”

Wagner’s work ensures that residents can turn on their faucets and receive clean, cool, safe drinking water with good pressure—a service often taken for granted. “Ideally, if we’re doing a good job, people will carry on with their daily lives not giving a second thought to having safe clean drinking water,” he says.

Protecting the environment is also a key part of the water division’s mission. Wagner highlights the department’s efforts to combat land subsidence caused by over-drafting groundwater aquifers. “The City of Clovis water division operates a large groundwater recharge basin which we use to recharge the groundwater with surface water. These ponds not only recharge groundwater but also serve as a sanctuary for waterfowl and local wildlife to flourish.”

For those considering a career in public works, Wagner emphasizes the dynamic and essential nature of the job. “One day you might be in the city and the next at the lake or river checking source water quality, or in the lab, or in a ditch repairing a pipe,” he notes. “It is especially important to remember we are here to serve our citizens.”

Public outreach is a significant part of Wagner’s role. Through mailings, social media posts, and booths at public events, he and his team educate the community on the importance of water conservation. “Most people generally don’t think about water in their home. Taking time and explaining what a precious commodity water is here in the valley is always rewarding,” he says.

Wagner finds immense satisfaction in his work, particularly in resolving customer concerns and ensuring water quality. “The moments that make me feel the proudest are when I can address and resolve customer issues regarding water quality,” he reflects.

For young people considering a career in public works, Wagner’s journey serves as an inspiring example of how passion, dedication, and a love for community can lead to a fulfilling career. As he says, “I enjoy working with the public and the great staff at the City of Clovis. I also enjoy the challenge of troubleshooting and resolving water quality issues.”

With committed professionals like Wagner, the future of Clovis’ water system—and the community it serves—remains in good hands.