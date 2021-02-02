Exchange Club of Clovis Receives Proclamation at City Council Meeting

A proclamation by the City of Clovis was presented to the Exchange Club of Clovis for their service to the community at the City Council meeting on Monday, Feb. 1.

The Exchange Club of Clovis is an organization that helps high school students with scholarships and created events in the community. However, the club will be disbanding soon and the City Council wanted to honor the remaining members of the club for their support in the community.

Councilmember Lynne Ashbeck read the proclamation which stated the club has been part of the community for over 40 years. She thanked them for all the community work throughout the years, especially with the youth.

Ashbeck also made special mention of how the Exchange Club resurrected the Clovis Hall of Fame. She also stated the committee will continue with the club’s mission.

Exchange Club member Don Watnick accepted the proclamation.

“Thank you City Council for providing us this honor, we very much appreciate it and we will continue to stay involved in the community.” Watnick said.

Watnick also mentioned that the club intends to recognize Councilmember Vong Mouanoutoua for being an important part of the Exchange Club over the years.

Mouanoutoua stated he appreciated everything he learned while being part of the club. He mentioned it has taught him how to serve the community better. He also added that being in the club has made him a better parent.