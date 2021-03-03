Election Results: Incumbents Mouanoutoua, Ashbeck Re-Elected

The results are in!

Incumbents Lynne Ashbeck and Vong Mouanoutoua have been re-elected. Results show both Mouanoutoua and Ashbeck received 32 percent of votes respectively.

Local business owner Diane Pearce received 20 percent of votes; Educator Noha Elbaz received 11 percent; Local business owner Herman Nagra received 3 percent.

All 18 precincts have been reported with a total of 23,854 votes cast as of 9:39 p.m. last night.

Ashbeck has been on the City Council since 2001 while Mouanoutoua has held his seat since 2017. With their re-election, they will not be serving a full four year term. It will be a shorter term due to the decision to move elections from odd years to even years.

Ashbeck and Mouanoutoua’s seats will be back for re-election in November of 2024 instead of in March of 2025.

This election was the first in over 20 years to have this many candidates run for City Council. In Clovis, there has never been an incumbent who lost to a running candidate since the 1990s.

