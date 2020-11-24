East Clovis Vehicle Burglary Suspect Identified

Earlier this month on November 9, Clovis PD posted photos on social media of an unknown male burglarizing a vehicle in the area of Locan and Gettysburg area.

Thanks to the community, people were able to provide enough information to help identify the suspect as 28-year-old Christopher Dunning.

He is 6’4”, 240 lbs, has brown hair and blue eyes. His last known location is Fresno.

He is currently on probation for robbery. The vehicle burglary took place while he was on probation, which is now considered a felony violation of probation.

If anyone has information of his whereabouts, please contact the Clovis PD at (559) 324-2800 or contact Vally Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

Clovis PD Case 20-64051.