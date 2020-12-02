Early Morning Shooting Near Clovis

Fresno Police is still on the scene of an early morning shooting that took place at the Valero gas station on Shields and Clovis Avenues.
The crime took place roughly 4:40 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered a 37-year-old Hispanic man with multiple gun shot wounds outside of the store.
Officers performed life saving measures until paramedic arrived. The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.
According to Fresno Police, the victim was followed into the store where the shooting took place. They also believe the man was targeted.
The gas station has been taped off while detectives are still investigating the scene.
If anyone has information regarding the incident, please contact Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.