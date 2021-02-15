Early Morning Fire at Anlin Windows

Earlier this morning at roughly 5 a.m., a call of a vehicle fire was reported to the Clovis Fire Department at Anlin Windows & Doors on Tollhouse Road and Fowler Avenue.

On route to the scene, a substantial amount of smoke could be seen filling the surrounding area and due to the incident location, the fire department requested a commercial response.

When fire crews arrived, a single tractor and trailer was on fire. Two Anlin Windows employees were attempting to distinguish the fire.

The Clovis Fire Department’s E45 was able to reduce the fire to the trailer. They utilized their T41 vehicle for an aerial waterway service to fully extinguish the fire.

There were no structural damages to Anlin Windows and no injuries to crew or civilians.

An investigation on the cause of the fire is still underway.