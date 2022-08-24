DUI Driver Arrested Near School During Back-to-School Week

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, just before 3PM, a 911 call came in regarding a hit and run collision that occurred in front of a school near Bullard/Helm in Clovis.

After side swiping the victim’s vehicle, the suspect failed to stop, however pulled over a few blocks away.

Officers that were already in the area, arrived quickly, and detained the suspect without incident.

Their investigation showed that the adult female picked up her child from school, and then was involved in a non-injury hit and run collision.

The investigation led officers to arrest her for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

A preliminary test showed that she had a blood alcohol level of over four times the legal limit.

The suspect was arrested for felony child endangerment, and DUI.

The suspect’s child was turned over to a trusted relative. Thankfully there were no injuries during this incident.

We would like to thank the responsible victim who called us immediately and was able to provide informative details to our dispatchers. Due