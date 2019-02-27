“Duets” Coming to Central Valley March 9

On Saturday, March 9, 2019, CenterStage Clovis will present “Duets,” at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District Auditorium, 808 Fourth St. in downtown Clovis. The show is part of the Encore! Cabaret Series and will showcase some of the greatest duets from musical theatre. Selections include those from “The Phantom of the Opera,” “The Secret Garden” and “Mean Girls.”

Tickets are $25 and include complimentary champagne, hors d’oeuvres, entry into a silent auction and, of course, delightful afternoon entertainment. During the reception, guests can mingle with the performers.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m., the champagne reception and silent auction begin at 3:00 p.m., followed by a 4:00 p.m. curtain.

This would be an excellent time to purchase full season tickets and realize a savings of 10-15 percent. Tickets include general admission seats for each Encore! performance and choice of seating for summer performances of “Matilda” (June 20-29) and “Legally Blonde” (July 25-Aug. 3). For more information, visit http://centerstageclovis.com/subscribe

Auditions for the next show,”Matilda”:

OPEN CALL:

Saturday, May 4, 2019

Children to play age 8-12: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Adults: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

CALLBACKS:

Monday, May 6, 2019

6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

“We’re looking for lots of kids!” said Brandon Crane, CenterStage Board President.

For more information, visit http://www.centerstageclovis.com/auditions

Tickets and Feedback: tickets@centerstageclovis.com

Phone: (559) 323-8744 (Business hours)