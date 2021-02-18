Dry Creek Park Vandalized

On Saturday, Feb. 13, a report was made to the Clovis Police Department regarding damaged trees and memorials at Dry Creek Park on Alluvial and Clovis.

Clovis PD searched the park and found tire tracks, they believe a vehicle drove onto the grass, making donuts right before running into several trees.

No video surveillance of the vehicle was captured in the area. At this time, there is little evidence of the vehicle description.

Clovis PD is asking the public if anyone has information regarding this incident, contact (559) 324-2800.