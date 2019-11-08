Driver Crashes into Rotary Skatepark, Closed Till Further Notice

At 2 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, a vehicle lost control and struck the fence surrounding Clovis’ Rotary Skatepark, located inside Letterman Park on Villa Avenue between Bullard and Barstow Avenues.

Damage occurred to the fencing on the east side of the skate park, facing Villa Ave. The driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene for driving under the influence.

The City of Clovis released a statement that the skate park will be closed until further notice.

Crews are currently working to repair the damage, the City will notify the public once the skate park is declared safe.

Rotary Skatepark is a popular spot for locals to enjoy many types of skating and BMX activities.

For more information, call (559) 324-2780.