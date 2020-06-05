Drive-Thru Food Distribution Offered To Community

The Salvation Army Clovis Corps and Rotary Club of Clovis have partnered to hold a drive-thru food distribution for community members in need.

The drive-thru food distribution event will be held on June 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., or while supplies last, at The Salvation Army Clovis Corps, located at 210 Barstow Ave.

This food distribution is on a first come, first serve basis. There is a limit of one box per car, and an ID must be shown to receive a box.

For more information, The Salvation Army Clovis Corps can be reached at (559)298-6797.