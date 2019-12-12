Dog Park Master Plan Approved by City Council

The Clovis City Council approved the Dog Park Master Plan at the December 2 Council meeting.

“The Master Plan gives the City direction and approval for future development,” said Eric Aller, Parks Manager for the City of Clovis. “The next step is to see if funding becomes available for construction. Funding was not budgeted in this year’s budget since the master plan was not yet adopted.”

The Dog Park Master Plan identifies three locations: the current temporary dog park located at the Sierra Bicentennial Park on the northwest corner of Sunnyside and Sierra avenues, Letterman Park on Villa between Barstow and Bullard, and Pasa Tiempo Park on E. Barstow and Leonard Ave.

As the city grows, it is expected other locations will be determined.